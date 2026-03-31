Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 411,142 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 26th total of 492,251 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 506.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 182,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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