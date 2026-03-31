First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.9% increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 1,609,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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