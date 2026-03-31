First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.9% increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 1,609,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

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The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

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