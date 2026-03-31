Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 2.9% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVSD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 223,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,460. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

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The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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