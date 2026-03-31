Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 2.9% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVSD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 223,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,460. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
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