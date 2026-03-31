Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,164 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 26th total of 119,278 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Masonglory Stock Performance

MSGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 375,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Masonglory has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Get Masonglory alerts:

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Masonglory in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonglory presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masonglory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonglory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonglory stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Free Report) by 501.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.34% of Masonglory worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Masonglory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonglory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonglory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.