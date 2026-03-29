Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.55% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.