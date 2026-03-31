Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of CARY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,697. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile
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