Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CARY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,697. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

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Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage. Securities could be of any credit quality or maturity. CARY was launched on Nov 7, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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