Contrasting VEON (VEON) and The Competition

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VEON to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEON and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.23 VEON Competitors $16.25 billion $1.14 billion 1.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VEON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

21.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VEON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 422 1320 1470 120 2.39

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.01% 2.51% 2.89%

Summary

VEON beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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