VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,314 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 26th total of 12,875 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. 19,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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