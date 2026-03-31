NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 72.9% increase from NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance

LRND stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

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Institutional Trading of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report) by 744.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414,816 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 50.15% of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF worth $65,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

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