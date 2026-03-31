Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 17,211,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,339,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $27.68.
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About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.
Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.
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