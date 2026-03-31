Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was given a new $253.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/11/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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