Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/27/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 2/11/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was given a new $253.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 2/11/2026 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.
The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.
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