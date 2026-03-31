Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,414 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 26th total of 4,205 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nephros Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 6,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,929. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

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Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Nephros had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nephros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nephros in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEPH

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc is a development-stage company specializing in advanced water filtration and purification technologies for medical, laboratory, industrial and defense applications. The company’s core offering centers on proprietary hollow fiber ultrafilters designed to remove bacteria, viruses, endotoxins and particulates from water streams. These ultrafilters are used in hemodialysis systems to protect patient treatment, in pharmaceutical and laboratory environments to ensure water quality and in critical field-deployable units for military and emergency response.

The company’s product portfolio includes standalone filtration cartridges for point-of-use and point-of-entry installations in dialysis clinics and hospitals, as well as bench-top and portable water purification systems.

Further Reading

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