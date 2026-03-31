Marriott International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 32,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,173 call options.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MAR traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.07. 2,455,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.27. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

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Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $328.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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