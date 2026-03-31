PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) Short Interest Update

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,317 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 26th total of 10,866 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PicoCELA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PicoCELA

PicoCELA Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PicoCELA stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PicoCELA Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCLA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of PicoCELA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PCLA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. PicoCELA has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $112.20.

About PicoCELA

(Get Free Report)

PicoCELA, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies based on its proprietary self-assembling protein nanoparticle platform. The company engineers functionalized, virus-like protein particles designed to present disease-relevant antigens in their native conformation, with the goal of eliciting potent B-cell and T-cell responses. PicoCELA’s platform enables the rapid design and production of vaccine candidates against infectious diseases as well as antigen-specific immunotherapies for certain cancers.

The company’s pipeline includes vaccine programs targeting SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, leveraging its nanoparticle scaffolds to display full-length viral spike proteins or other key antigens.

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