PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) Short Interest Update

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,317 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 26th total of 10,866 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PicoCELA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PicoCELA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PicoCELA
PicoCELA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCLA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. PicoCELA has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $112.20.
About PicoCELA
PicoCELA, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies based on its proprietary self-assembling protein nanoparticle platform. The company engineers functionalized, virus-like protein particles designed to present disease-relevant antigens in their native conformation, with the goal of eliciting potent B-cell and T-cell responses. PicoCELA’s platform enables the rapid design and production of vaccine candidates against infectious diseases as well as antigen-specific immunotherapies for certain cancers.
The company’s pipeline includes vaccine programs targeting SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, leveraging its nanoparticle scaffolds to display full-length viral spike proteins or other key antigens.
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