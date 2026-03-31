Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 28.2%

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,108,438 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 26th total of 1,644,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 245,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

Further Reading

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