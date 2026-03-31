Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Drops By 22.9%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,038 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 35,064 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 6.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million and a PE ratio of -147.00.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Interlink Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

About Interlink Electronics

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Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company’s core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink’s product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

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