Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Drops By 22.9%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,038 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 35,064 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LINK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million and a PE ratio of -147.00.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Interlink Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company’s core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink’s product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

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