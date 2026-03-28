Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.6450 and last traded at $86.7825. 15,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 32,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

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About Zijin Mining Group

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Zijin Mining Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ZIJMY) is a China-based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and refining of gold, copper, zinc, lead and other precious metals. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest gold producers, with integrated operations spanning the full value chain from resource development to metal processing.

The company’s core business activities encompass mineral exploration, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and concentrate smelting.

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