Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.6560. Approximately 79,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 256,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mesoblast Stock Down 5.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mesoblast by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 55.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines, focused on developing treatments for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Silviu Itescu, the company builds on proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell technology to create off-the-shelf, donor-derived therapies. These therapies are designed to modulate immune responses and promote tissue repair in conditions where existing medical options are limited or ineffective.

The company’s most advanced product, Alofisel® (darvadstrocel), has been approved in Europe for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adults with Crohn’s disease.

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