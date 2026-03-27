BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Earnings Results

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.49), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 464.44%.

BTCS Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,150. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. BTCS has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BTCS by 1,856.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BTCS during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTCS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS, Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a digital asset technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure and related investments. Originally founded in 2012 as Bitcoin Shop, Inc, the company pivoted in 2018 to concentrate on blockchain technology applications, digital asset management and strategic investments in early-stage ventures. BTCS holds a diversified portfolio that includes cryptocurrency mining equipment, digital wallets, and equity stakes in promising blockchain startups.

In its mining operations, BTCS acquires and manages mining hardware to secure blockchain networks and generate newly minted digital tokens.

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