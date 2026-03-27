Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Grows By 75.6%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,326 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the February 26th total of 38,343 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $48.24 during trading hours on Friday. 74,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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