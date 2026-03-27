Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. This represents a 41.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,319.32. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,617,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,448,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,313,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

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Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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