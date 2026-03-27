Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,617,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,448,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,313,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.67.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.
The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.
Further Reading
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