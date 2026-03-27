CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.6%

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $388,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 11,060 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $442,068.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 214,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,524.28. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 228,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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