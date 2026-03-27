Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lucid Diagnostics’ conference call:

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Lucid secured a VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract for EsoGuard at a Medicare-aligned price (~$1,938), opening access to ~170 VA medical centers and a clinically relevant 9M‑patient veteran population.

Lucid secured a for EsoGuard at a Medicare-aligned price (~$1,938), opening access to ~170 VA medical centers and a clinically relevant 9M‑patient veteran population. Commercial traction accelerated in Q4 with 3,664 tests (above the 2,500–3,000 target), a 29% sequential volume increase and $1.5M of recognized revenue (24% sequential growth).

Commercial traction accelerated in Q4 with (above the 2,500–3,000 target), a 29% sequential volume increase and $1.5M of recognized revenue (24% sequential growth). Largest real‑world study to date (~12,000 at‑risk patients) showed strong operational performance for EsoCheck/EsoGuard — 95% technical success, 95% of procedures <2 minutes and 100% safety — supporting scalability and payer discussions.

Largest real‑world study to date (~12,000 at‑risk patients) showed strong operational performance for EsoCheck/EsoGuard — 95% technical success, 95% of procedures <2 minutes and 100% safety — supporting scalability and payer discussions. Management expects a draft Medicare LCD soon after favorable MolDX engagement (followed by a 45‑day public comment period); final coverage would enable retroactive Medicare payments but timing remains uncertain.

Management expects a draft Medicare LCD soon after favorable MolDX engagement (followed by a 45‑day public comment period); final coverage would enable retroactive Medicare payments but timing remains uncertain. Liquidity and dilution risk: year‑end cash was $34.7M with an average burn of ~$11.1M/quarter, and upcoming Series B conversions will materially increase share count, implying funding/OpEx discipline is required.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 138,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUCD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Lucid Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial traction: Lucid reported 29% sequential test-volume growth and signaled expanded access into the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs network, which supports future revenue scaling. Seeking Alpha Article

Strong commercial traction: Lucid reported 29% sequential test-volume growth and signaled expanded access into the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs network, which supports future revenue scaling. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and operational metrics: 4Q25 revenue was $1.5M (above the $1.39M consensus) and the company processed 3,664 EsoGuard tests, highlighting topline momentum. PR Newswire Release

Revenue beat and operational metrics: 4Q25 revenue was $1.5M (above the $1.39M consensus) and the company processed 3,664 EsoGuard tests, highlighting topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $3.00 price target, providing a visible upside reference for investors. Benzinga Note

Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $3.00 price target, providing a visible upside reference for investors. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength: The company reported roughly $34.7M in cash and year-over-year revenue growth, which eases near-term funding concerns. Quiver Quantitative

Balance-sheet strength: The company reported roughly $34.7M in cash and year-over-year revenue growth, which eases near-term funding concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Materials and transparency: The earnings call transcript, slide deck and webcast are available for investors to assess management’s guidance and commercialization plans. Slide Deck / Press Release

Materials and transparency: The earnings call transcript, slide deck and webcast are available for investors to assess management’s guidance and commercialization plans. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and continued losses: Lucid reported EPS of -$0.10 versus consensus -$0.07 and remains unprofitable with negative gross profit and operating losses—a reminder of execution and margin risks. Earnings Transcript

Earnings miss and continued losses: Lucid reported EPS of -$0.10 versus consensus -$0.07 and remains unprofitable with negative gross profit and operating losses—a reminder of execution and margin risks. Negative Sentiment: Institutional churn: Several large holders reduced positions in Q4 (per reporting), which could pressure liquidity or sentiment if selling continues. Quiver Quantitative

About Lucid Diagnostics

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Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

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