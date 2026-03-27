Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Announces Earnings Results

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 285.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.47%.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 0.2%

LUCY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 5,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,872. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.23. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innovative Eyewear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Eyewear currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUCY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.