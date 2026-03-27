Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Releases Earnings Results

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. Westaim had a negative net margin of 123.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million.

Westaim Trading Down 1.4%

WEDXF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. Westaim has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.20.

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About Westaim

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Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

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