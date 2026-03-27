Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Short Interest Update

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,440,960 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 26th total of 817,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,243,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 380,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,111. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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