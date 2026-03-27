Short Interest in Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Drops By 75.0%

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,549 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 26th total of 154,465 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Messenger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Messenger stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Real Messenger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

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Real Messenger Stock Performance

RMSG opened at $0.63 on Friday. Real Messenger has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Real Messenger Company Profile

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

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