Trust Point Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 864.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix News Summary

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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