Trust Point Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 864.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.
Netflix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Price increases across all U.S. plans should raise ARPU and near-term revenue; Netflix says hikes support expanded programming (new prices: ad tier $8.99, standard $19.99, premium $26.99). Netflix raises subscription prices across all plans in US
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Erste Group raised its rating to Buy and lifted FY2026/27 EPS estimates modestly, reinforcing positive analyst sentiment. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Buy at Erste Group Bank
- Positive Sentiment: Ad business momentum and live-sports initiatives (MLB) point to diversified growth beyond subscriptions — advertising revenue and live-event deals could bolster top-line and monetization. Netflix Rides on Strong Advertising Revenues: More Upside Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company plans a roughly $20B content budget — this supports growth initiatives (originals, video podcasts, live sports) but increases capital intensity and execution risk. Netflix hiking subscription plans to pay for $20B content budget
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance & earnings context: recent quarter beat expectations modestly and Netflix reiterated content-led strategy; investors will watch subscriber trends and margin impact. Stock Market Today, March 26: Netflix Stock Rises After Raising Subscription Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Political/public backlash: Senator Elizabeth Warren publicly criticized the timing of the price hike, arguing it came after a large fee payout — potential PR and regulatory scrutiny risk. Netflix ‘Just Got $2.8 Billion… Turned Around And Raised Prices’: Elizabeth Warren Blasts Streaming Giant’s Latest Hike
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “stream‑flation” concerns: some analysts flag stretched multiples (PS) and slowing growth; repeated price hikes may push users toward free competitors over time. Is Netflix Stock’s 7.3X PS Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Insider Activity
In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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