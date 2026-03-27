Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 44.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,815 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the February 26th total of 310,285 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 0.4%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPDN Free Report ) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Professional Diversity Network worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

IPDN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 5,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,348. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

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