Short Interest in Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) Declines By 44.2%

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,666 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 106,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Interactive Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Interactive Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global Interactive Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Global Interactive Technologies Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:GITS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 5,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,138. Global Interactive Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
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About Global Interactive Technologies
Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
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