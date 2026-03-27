Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 111,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,801. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,588 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senti Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Senti Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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About Senti Biosciences

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Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

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