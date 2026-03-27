Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter.

Vroom Stock Down 13.0%

Vroom stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700. Vroom has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $60.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 129.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. Vroom, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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