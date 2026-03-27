Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 439.69%.

Here are the key takeaways from Autolus Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Commercial launch momentum: AUCATZYL generated $74.3M revenue in 2025, the company reiterated 2026 guidance of $120M–$135M, expects to reach positive gross margin in 2026, and targets >80 activated centers by year-end.

AUCATZYL generated $74.3M revenue in 2025, the company reiterated 2026 guidance of $120M–$135M, expects to reach positive gross margin in 2026, and targets >80 activated centers by year-end. Strong real‑world Obe‑cel outcomes: ROCCA consortium data (91 infused patients) showed ~92% CR at day 28 and a safety profile consistent with clinical trials (no real‑world grade ≥3 CRS and low high‑grade ICANS), supporting physician adoption.

ROCCA consortium data (91 infused patients) showed ~92% CR at day 28 and a safety profile consistent with clinical trials (no real‑world grade ≥3 CRS and low high‑grade ICANS), supporting physician adoption. Cash runway narrowed — cash, equivalents and marketable securities were $300.7M at year‑end 2025 (down from $588M), and management expects runway into Q4 2027, implying potential future financing needs if milestones or uptake miss expectations.

Pipeline catalysts and timelines — pivotal pediatric CATULUS data expected by end of 2027, LUMINA (lupus nephritis) readout in 2028, BOBCAT (progressive MS) early data this year with full phase I in 2027, and ALARIC (AL amyloidosis) early data planned in 2026.

Accounting and revenue recognition change — the company refined revenue/cost accounting to recognize AUCATZYL sales and associated COGS upon confirmation of second‑dose administration (no material impact on full‑year revenue but changes timing of recognition).

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3%

AUTL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,738. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 809.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 91,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 90.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 78,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,891.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

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Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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