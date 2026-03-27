Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,417.90. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 524 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,995. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,429. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $253.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

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