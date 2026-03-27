Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading 23.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 259,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 169,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$23.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

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