Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) versus JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Financial Survey

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 19.54% 33.28% 25.00% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $1.11 billion 4.16 $216.17 million $7.72 21.95 JIADE $2.57 million 0.69 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and JIADE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grand Canyon Education and JIADE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 2 2 0 2.50 JIADE 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $220.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than JIADE.

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JIADE has a beta of -3.79, suggesting that its share price is 479% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats JIADE on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

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Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About JIADE

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JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

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