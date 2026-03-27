DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBVT. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price target on DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

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DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

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DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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