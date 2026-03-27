Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,530,423 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the February 26th total of 915,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,530.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

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Barratt Developments Company Profile

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Barratt Developments plc is a leading residential property developer headquartered in Coalville, Leicestershire, United Kingdom. Founded in 1958 by Sir Lawrie Barratt, the company has grown to become one of the largest housebuilders in the UK. It specializes in the design, acquisition, construction and sale of a wide range of new homes including apartments, terraced houses, semi-detached and detached family homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass land procurement, planning and project management, construction and the marketing of residential properties.

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