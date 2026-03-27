Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Drops By 72.4%

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 840 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 26th total of 3,038 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $235.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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