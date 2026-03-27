Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 17355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 309,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 21,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 256,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

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