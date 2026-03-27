Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 17355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

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Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 309,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 21,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 256,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

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