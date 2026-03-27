Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 17355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
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