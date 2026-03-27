Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 5129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $62.50 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.75 price objective on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADV

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 220.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 143.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.