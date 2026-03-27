UBS Group Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Buy

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and FY2026/FY2028) — the firm bumped several quarterly estimates and lifted FY2026 to $3.33, signaling stronger expected earnings vs. prior assumptions.

Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and FY2026/FY2028) — the firm bumped several quarterly estimates and lifted FY2026 to $3.33, signaling stronger expected earnings vs. prior assumptions. Positive Sentiment: WPM reported record operating cash flow (about $1.9B in 2025) and a sizeable dividend increase (board raised the first quarterly 2026 dividend ~18%), supporting shareholder returns and cash‑flow fundamentals. What Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)’s Strong 2025 Results and Higher Dividend Mean For Shareholders

WPM reported record operating cash flow (about $1.9B in 2025) and a sizeable dividend increase (board raised the first quarterly 2026 dividend ~18%), supporting shareholder returns and cash‑flow fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating even as it raised estimates — the rating did not change, which may limit a positive re‑rating from investors looking for upgraded recommendations.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating even as it raised estimates — the rating did not change, which may limit a positive re‑rating from investors looking for upgraded recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write‑ups (Zacks/Yahoo) frame WPM as a strong growth/cash‑flow story using their Style Scores, which can attract longer‑term investors but may have limited near‑term impact on trading. Here’s Why Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a Strong Growth Stock

Analyst write‑ups (Zacks/Yahoo) frame WPM as a strong growth/cash‑flow story using their Style Scores, which can attract longer‑term investors but may have limited near‑term impact on trading. Negative Sentiment: Questions about sustainability of elevated free cash flow — Zacks flags that continuing the free cash flow rally depends on production growth and gold prices, creating execution/commodity risk that can weigh on the stock. Can Wheaton Precious Metals Maintain Its Solid Free Cash Flow Rally?

Questions about sustainability of elevated free cash flow — Zacks flags that continuing the free cash flow rally depends on production growth and gold prices, creating execution/commodity risk that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: WPM carries a relatively high P/E (~36.7) and is trading below its 50‑day moving average (short‑term downtrend), which can trigger profit‑taking or reduce appetite among momentum/quant funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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