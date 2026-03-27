Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Immix Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immix Biopharma from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

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Immix Biopharma Trading Up 3.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $475.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Immix Biopharma by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Immix Biopharma by 37.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Immix Biopharma by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

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Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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