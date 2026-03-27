Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

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Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

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Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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