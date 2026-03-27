Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $211,661,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,015,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,258,000 after buying an additional 754,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,551,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 923.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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