Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $436.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.64.

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Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.6%

DY opened at $338.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.86. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $445.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

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Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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