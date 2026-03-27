Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $81.27

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.2667.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Globant has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $142.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 199.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,827,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,940 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,400,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Globant by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,283,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,292,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Globant by 14,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Globant by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,777,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,209,000 after purchasing an additional 138,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

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Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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