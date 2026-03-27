Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in March

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,031 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 26th total of 180,471 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,722,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OIGLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Chariot has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

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About Chariot

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. The company’s principal activities involve the identification, acquisition and appraisal of upstream hydrocarbon assets in frontier and emerging basins. Chariot’s portfolio has historically included interests in North-West Africa, with licences in Morocco’s Tangier and Gharb Basins as well as offshore opportunities in Equatorial Guinea.

Since its founding in 2012, Chariot has focused on creating value through exploration drilling, seismic evaluation and farm-out partnerships with international energy firms.

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