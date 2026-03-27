Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AltaGas (ALA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AltaGas had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

3/6/2026 – AltaGas was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from “strong-buy” to “moderate buy”.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.

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