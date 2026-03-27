Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLMAF

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $160.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollarama

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong‑buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Zacks.com TickerReport (NB) TickerReport (Jefferies)

Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong‑buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near‑term positive for sentiment. MarketBeat earnings recap

Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near‑term positive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo upgraded Dollarama to “hold” (from a lower stance), which is less bullish than “strong‑buy” calls and suggests some analysts see valuation or execution risks remaining. These moves are neutral-to-moderate in impact compared with the stronger buy-side upgrades. Zacks.com

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.